Bhubaneswar: Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Susant Kumar Rout on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home.

The BJD MLA from Bhubaneswar (North) constituency also requested those who have been in close proximity with him in the last few days to test themselves.

“Today I have tested Covid-19 positive and in home isolation. Now I am stable. All those have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested, if necessary,”Rout wrote in his Facebook page.