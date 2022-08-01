Bhubaneswar: Market Building remains shut for indefinite period

Bhubaneswar: Amid the tussle between the permanent shop owners and the street vendors, the Market Building in the capital city of Odisha remains shut.

As per reports, a meeting was held today in BMC premises in this regard. Additional Commissioner Suryabanshi Mayur Vikash chaired the meeting where members of the traders’ Union of the market building participated.

The permanent shop owners of market building said that they would open shops if BMC and Commissionerate Police will provide security. Otherwise they would not open the shops. They have alleged that the street vendors are doing goondaism. They have also said that their losing business due to the presence of the street vendors. They are also obstructing the entrance of the market. Hence, if the street vendors would not be completely banned from the market building, the market will not be opened.

On the other hand the street vendors have also complained. They have met the Mayor and discussed about it. They have alleged that the permanent shop owners of the market are taking rent from the street vendors. They have further said that they are charging Rs 200 per tile. So, if someone will take 5 tiles, he would have to pay Rs1, 000. They have further alleged that if someone would not pay, they are threatening to not to allow them doing business there.

Earlier, BMC has reportedly restrained the street vendors several times from vending on the footpath as per BMC’s guidelines. However, they again start the same by obstructing the footpath. This time since there was a fight, it is high time that BMC should take a decision to find out a way out.

Also read: Prakruti Mishra Travels To Mumbai Post Babushaan Controversy