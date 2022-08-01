Prakruti Mishra Travels To Mumbai Post Babushaan Controversy

Bhubaneswar: Prakruti Mishra the actress in controversy for allegedly being in a relationship with Babushaan has travelled to Mumbai today.

In the controversy involving Odia actor Babushan, his wife Trupti and Babu’s ‘Premam’ co-actor Prakruti Mishra, it has been expected that the matter will be resolved soon with mutual consent.

The actress has travelled to Mumbai for the shooting of her new venture. The actresses’ father Manmath says he is ready to withdraw case.

It is noteworthy that, in a viral video, circulated in the media yesterday by Aparajita Mohanty the mother of Babushaan Mohanty, the actor appealed, ‘Please leave us alone’.

The veteran actress urged the media not to gather in front of their residence since it is creating problems for their family.

On July 23, a video had gone viral in which Odia film actor Babushaan was seen with actress Prakruti Mishra in a car and his wife Trupti Satpathy spotted them.

The incident was reportedly witnessed in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. The people who were present there have made the video viral.