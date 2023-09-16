Bhubaneswar DCP urges citizens to say no to extortion money, issues complaint number

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh has urged citizens to say no to extortion money, and issued a complaint number on Saturday.

According to reliable reports, the Bhubaneswar Urban Police Department (UPD) has taken a zero-tolerance policy for goons. They have formed an action plan before the arrival of the festive season.

The DCP has urged the denizens of Bhubaneswar to report immediately to the police in case of forced collection of Puja Chanda (extortion money) and has requested people to contact the Commissionerate Police immediately.

Furthermore, the Commissionerate Police has issued a toll free number 7077798111 for reporting of collection of dada batti, puja chanda or any form of extortion money.

The full name and address of the complainant will be kept safe and shall not be revealed anywhere by the police, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh in a video issued earlier today.

Reports say that, Team Prateek in action mode before the two major festivals that is Ganesh Puja and Durga Puja. Special teams are formed to catch professional criminals

The police has also kept a close watch on the drug trade, said reliable reports. After a check on robbery and robbery gang, the police are keeping a close eye on Dada batti, Puja chanda and demand of extortion money in any form.

