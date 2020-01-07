Bhubaneswar: Utkal University in Odisha today declared to postpone the examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday due to the nation-wide strike called by major trade unions against alleged anti-labour policies of the Central government.

“In view of the Bharat Bandh called by different organisations on January 8 and keeping in mind the inconvenience to be caused thereby for the examinees, all examinations scheduled to be held on Wednesday are hereby postponed,” said a notification.

It said that fresh date for the said examinations will be notified later.

Several Central trade unions called for the shutdown on a 14-point charter of demands, including social security, minimum wages and employment, among others.

The Odisha unit of the Congress has extended its support to the shutdown.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Niranjan Patnaik said the anti-farmer and anti-labour policies of the Central government have affected people badly.

Patnaik also appealed to party workers to make the strike a success.

Private buses in Odisha have also announced to stay off roads on Wednesday. A decision in this regard was taken by the bus owners on safety reasons, sources said.

The police said a total of 15 platoons of forces will be deployed to maintain law and order in Bhubaneswar.

“We will ensure that train services are not affected and national highways remain free from blockades during the shutdown on Wednesday. Police forces will be deployed at the Secretariat and other important offices,” said Anup Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

