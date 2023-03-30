Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town Memu train flagged off in Odisha: Details

Cuttack: The much awaited Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town Memu train was flagged off today from the Cuttack Railway Station in Odisha. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan waved the green flags and flagged off the train.

With operation of this train service, hundreds of rail passengers will be benefited. Passengers can travel in between Bhadrak and Nayagarh at a low cost by travelling in this train.

The Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town Memu train has 12 coaches while sitting arrangement for 2646 passengers is available. The train will halt at 40 Railway Stations including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagarh stations. This train will turn the lifeline of the district, say reports.

On this occasion Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that it has been planned to make Cuttack Railway Station turn world level. Rs 330 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of Cuttack station. The central govt has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for Odisha Railways.

From 2009 to 2014, only 50 kms of rail track was being constructed in a year in Odisha. However, in the year 2022-23, a long 450 kms of rail track has been made which had not happened in last 75 years. As many as 57 Railway Stations of Odisha are being renovated, the Minister also said.

Here are the details of the train. The Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town Memu train will depart at 5.45 am in the morning from Bhadrak and reach Nayagarh town at 11.45. In the return journey the train will depart at 5.05 pm from Nayagarh to reach Bhadrak at 10.45 pm. This train will halt in all the railway stations in between Nayagarh and Bhadrak during both, the to and fro journeys.

On the inaugural Day, the train was flagged off from Cuttack Station at about 1515hrs. However, the regular service of the said train will commence from 31st March 2023, reads a note released by Railways.