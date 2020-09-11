Best opportunity to get government job at Oil India Limited, Know details

Oil India Limited has pulled out applications for recruitment to many posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can complete the application process by September 18, 2020 through the official website or the link given further in this news. Let us know that these recruitments are going to be in the posts of Operator-I (HMV), Grade-VII. Applications will be made online for appointments to these vacant posts. Before registering, the applicant must read the notification from given in this news.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of applications: August 21, 2020

Last date for submission of applications: September 18, 2020

Age Limits: The minimum age of candidates to apply for these posts is 18 years and maximum age is 30 years.

Post Details:

Name of the post: Operator-I (HMV), Grade-VII

Number of posts: 36 Posts

Application Process: Interested candidates go to the respective official website and download the notification. Complete the application process by September 18, 2020 as per the guidelines given. Online application completed within the specified time will be valid. Before applying, please read the given notification.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and heavy vehicle driving test.

