Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Best Opportunity For Graduates; Apply Soon

Indian Navy has invited applications from qualified candidates for the posts of Short Service Commission Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Navy joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Applications can be made only through online medium. Before applying, you are requested to please read the official notification for all the necessary information related to eligibility.

Important Dates

Starting date for the online application process: December 18, 2020

Last date for application: December 31, 2020

A total of 210 Short Service Commission Officers will be appointed through this recruitment.

The course will start from June 2021 at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility

Candidates must have graduated from a recognized university with at least 60 percent marks or are in the final year of graduation. Apart from this, candidates for degree in engineering can also apply for these positions.

Actually, the educational qualifications are also different according to the post, but in most courses, BE and B.Tech degree candidates are considered eligible for application. For detailed information on educational qualifications, please read the official notification.

Age Range:

The age limit has been set as per the posts. Candidates, who are born between July 2, 1996, and January 1, 2002, and candidates for other posts should be born between July 2, 1997, and July 1, 2002. Visit the official website for detailed information.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till the due date. To apply, one must first go to the official website. After this, you have to apply for the related recruitment in the current events section given on the home page. By applying, the registration page will open. After registration, login and enter the information requested. , After filling the application must print it out.

Click here for official notifications of Indian Navy recruitment 2020.