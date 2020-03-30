Beggars Given Shelter, Food & Healthcare In Odisha’s Balasore Amid COVID19 Lockdown
Balasore: The Balasore district administration has found a novel way to protect beggars amid the Coronavirus lock down in Odisha.
The administration has picked up almost all the beggars from the streets, bus stands, station and various other places and kept them in a separate isolation ward.
All their basic needs such as food and health care are being provided.
Special care is being taken to maintain proper social distancing and isolation.