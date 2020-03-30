Shelter, Food & Healthcare For Beggars In Balasore

Beggars Given Shelter, Food & Healthcare In Odisha’s Balasore Amid COVID19 Lockdown

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Balasore: The Balasore district administration has found a novel way to protect beggars amid the Coronavirus lock down in Odisha.

The administration has picked up almost all the beggars from the streets, bus stands, station and various other places and kept them in a separate isolation ward.

Related News

Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 17 Odia Labourers, Cycle Their Way…

KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta Donates Rs. 2.5 Cr…

Govt Officials Visit Ashwini Hospital; Yet Another Exclusive…

Gajapati District Admin Stops Gatherings in Villages During…

All their basic needs such as food and health care are being provided.

Special care is being taken to maintain proper social distancing and isolation.

 

You might also like
State

Amid COVID-19 Lockdown 17 Odia Labourers, Cycle Their Way Back Home from West Bengal

State

KIIT, KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta Donates Rs. 2.5 Cr For Purchase Of Medical…

State

Govt Officials Visit Ashwini Hospital; Yet Another Exclusive COVID-19 Facility In…

State

Gajapati District Admin Stops Gatherings in Villages During Coronavirus Lockdown in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.