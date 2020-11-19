Koraput: A pack of wild bears was reportedly seen roaming freely around residential areas of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) township of Sunabeda in Koraput District after evening hours for the last few days.

Reportedly, the wild bears strayed from the forest into the town in search of food and they even entered houses some times. There have been reports of bear attack on pedestrians in the recent past.

The appearance of the bears has created panic among the residents of the town and they have stopped stepping out of their house after evening.

The forest department officials are trying to chase the bears away.