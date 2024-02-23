Bear enters village in Dhenkanal in search of food, locals terrified

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a bear entered a village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Friday. According to reports, a bear entered the city in search of food.

Such a scene has been seen in the Bhuban Forest Division. Late last night, a bear entered the Fire Services Office in search of food. It seems that the fire personnel got scared after seeing the bear.

However, a few days ago, there was a sign of a bear coming to Bhuban. But it never seems to attack people. Earlier, a bear was found roaming in Water Works Department Dak Bungalow.

On January 8, 2024 bears have left the forest and entered the village in Jaypore district of Odisha said reports. According to reports, not one or two, but four bears were seen crossing the road at once. Four big bears have created terror in the village of Jaypore.

The bears are walking freely in the village day and night, the villagers are at their wits end as to how to deal with this menace.

The forest department is patrolling the area after receiving reports of four bears roaming around. The ranger advised the villagers not to panic.