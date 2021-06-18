Be prepared for the third wave of Covid 19: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid foundation stone for different health infrastructures, Liquid Oxygen Plants and Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in 8 districts of the State on virtual mode. The districts where the facilities were inaugurated/ founded are Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Sundergarh and Mayurbhanj.

It is to be noted that today foundation was laid for 8 PSA oxygen plants while earlier on June 9, seven numbers of such plants’ foundation stones were laid.

On this occasion the CM said that much improvement has been witnessed in Covid conditions in the state. Yet, still we need to remain cautious.

As some researchers have cautioned about the third wave of Covid, the CM advised to remain alert for the third wave. He also asked again to use double mask.

For the last one year we are fighting against Covid. Especially in the second wave that started in April, patients faced problem due to decrease in oxygen level. Hence, steps are being taken to strengthen oxygen supply in every hospital of the state – the CM said.

Every life is precious – this is the base of our management of every disaster. In case of Covid also the same mantra applies. Accordingly, treatment and medicine are being provided free of cost. He thanked the all the frontline Covid warriors for their sacrifice and dedication.

On this occasion Ministers Naba Kishore Das, Niranjan Pujari, Pratap Jena, Sameer Das, Raghunandan Das and Rajya Sabha MPs remained present in different districts and praised the foresight of the CM in the fight against Covid.

The CM’s secretary (5T) VK Pandian conducted the program. While Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra , Healht dept ACS PK Mohapatra were also present on this occasion.