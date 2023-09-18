Jajpur: Lightning strikes youths while using mobile phones, 1 dies

Jajpur: Lightning strike has claimed yet another life in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Moday. The incident occurred at Chainihuda village of the district.

One Manaranjan Nayak and Manoj Tarai of the village were reportedly using their mobile phones while sitting near a paddy field of the village. In the meantime, lightning struck them all of a sudden.

Some locals noticed Manaranjan and Manoj and rushed them to the Dharmasala Hospital for treatment in a critical condition. Unfortunately, Manaranjan breathed his last while undergoing treatment, while the health condition of Manoj continues to be critical.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the Manaranjan, said sources adding that the body was sent for postmortem.