Barsha-Anubhav marital discord: Court asks Barsha to provide list of witnesses, related documents

Cuttack: In the matter of marital discord between Odisha’s actor couple Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini, the Court on Tuesday directed counsel of Barsha to file the list of witnesses.

As per reports, as per the Court’s direction Barsha and Anubhav appeared in the family Court today in Cuttack of Odisha through their respective advocates. The Court has issued directives to the counsel of Barsha Priyadarshini to provide all necessary documents to the counsel of Anubhav Mohanty. The Court also asked Barsha’s advocate to provide the list of witnesses and all its related documents to Anubhav’s advocate. The case was adjourned to October 17.

It is to be noted that on last 27 September the family Court in Cuttack where the cases of the star couple is pending, again tried for mediation but in vain. Hence, the Court directed both the actors to appear in the family Court today. Following the Court order, Anubhav and Barsha had appeared today at the court.

It is to be noted that Anubhav had filed a case in the Patiala House Court in Delhi in 2020 seeking divorce from Barsha. This case had been transferred to Cuttack Family Court with the directive of Supreme Court.