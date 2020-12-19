Cuttack: The Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Barsha controversy has turned out to be more ugly , as she has filed a complaint against her husband at Purighat police station late last night alleging that attempts are being made to defame her by making video viral.

On Dec 17, a video went viral showing an argument between Anubhav and Barsha where she was wishing him all the best for what he is doing and to which the MP replies my parent’s blessings are with me and no-one can defeat me.

Meanwhile, Barsha has also alleged that her in-laws have locked up her room, when she was out for some work.

Yesterday, MP Anubhav Mohanty had appeared before the Cuttack SDJM Court and submitted his response through his counsel on the domestic violence charges levelled against him by his wife Barsha Priyadarshini.