Baranga Gangrape Case: CBI Team Likely To Visit Odisha tomorrow

By IANS
anjana mishra case

Bhubaneswar: After the arrest of the prime accused Biban Biswal in the sensational Anjana Mishra gangrape case of 1999, a team of CBI officials led by the SP is likely to visit Odisha tomorrow from Kolkata to initiate investigations against Biban Biswal.

Once the team comes, the medical examination of the prime accused Biban will be done while TI Parade will also follow. He will then be taken to Pune to reconstruct how he changed his identity and destroyed all the evidence against him and was leading a normal life.

The CBI team is in contact with the Commissionerate police and taking all possible steps to investigate the case properly.  Biban had not only managed to evade arrest for long 22 years but was leading a normal life in Maharashtra. He had managed to secure a permanent job, an Aadhaar card and a bank account there.

He had changed his name to Jalandhar Swain and was staying in Aamby Valley in Lonavala near Mumbai when he was caught by a team of Commissionerate Police.

