Bangladeshi woman reaches Odisha to marry her self-claimed boyfriend

Balasore: A Bangladeshi woman has reportedly reached Odisha to marry her self-claimed boyfriend, who is said to be a resident of Balasore district.

One Ruma Mariam of Bangladesh reportedly came across Birendra Pratap of Budhakusumi under Kamarda Police station limits of the district through social media six years ago. Gradually, they entered into a lover relationship.

As allegedly by Mariam, Birendra even went to Bangladesh to meet her. After meeting her in Bangladesh, the duo entered into such deep affair that they even allegedly had physical relationship.

Sometime later, when Mariam asked Birendra to marry her as per the Islamic rituals, he denied and somehow came back to Odisha and gradually distanced himself from her.

Finding no means, Mariam managed to reach Balasore district yesterday and went directly to Birendra’s house. However, she was allegedly asked to leave the house.

It is also said that Birendra has married elsewhere. However, Mariam wants to stay with him as his wife. She even claimed to have some photos and videos of their intimate relationship.

Finding no solution to her problem, Mariam has now decided to meet the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the police and demand justice for herself.