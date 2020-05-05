Bangalore Police Commissioner Appeals Odia Workers Not To Leave Karnataka

Bangalore Police Commissioner Appeals Odia Workers Not To Leave Karnataka: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odia workers who were stranded in Karnataka due to nationwide lock down have started to return Odisha. At this juncture Bangalore Police Commissioner has appealed them to stay back and not to leave Karnataka.

In an exclusive interview with Kalinga TV, Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City appealed the Odia workers to not to leave Karnataka as work in different companies in the state to resume soon.

You might also like
State

Met Department warns of heavy rain in Odisha; Orange warning for 9 districts

State

CM Naveen Patnaik holds review meeting to assess current situation of COVID 19 in…

State

One more tested COVID positive in Odisha: Tally reaches 174

State

Orissa High Court Extends Interim Protection till June 18

Comments
Loading...