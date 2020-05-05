Bangalore Police Commissioner Appeals Odia Workers Not To Leave Karnataka: Watch

Bhubaneswar: The Odia workers who were stranded in Karnataka due to nationwide lock down have started to return Odisha. At this juncture Bangalore Police Commissioner has appealed them to stay back and not to leave Karnataka.

In an exclusive interview with Kalinga TV, Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City appealed the Odia workers to not to leave Karnataka as work in different companies in the state to resume soon.