Balasore: Train movement resumes after 51 hrs of Coromandel Express accident

Balasore: The train movement has been resumed after up and down lines were restored after 51 hours of the Coromandel train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present when the train movement was resumed after the completion of the restoration of the track on Sunday.

Yesterday at 10.40 pm, the good train passed through Bahanga Bazar station. However, the railway department has not specified when the passenger train will run through this route.

Union Minister was seen folding hands and praying when the train movement was resumed. He also thanked and praised the workers who helped in the restoration of the tracks. The movement was resumed after running a trial good train.

Earlier, Railway Minister said that the root cause of the Coromandel train accident has been identified. He also said that the Railway Board has recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the accident.

Speaking to the media here, Vaishnaw said, “Keeping in mind the circumstances and situation and administration information that we have got, so for further inquiry and investigation, the Railway Board is recommending a CBI probe.”

It is worth mentioning that the entire world has mourned the terrible Odisha train tragedy that occurred at Bahanga station in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening. In this accident, as many as 275 people have lost their lives and at least 1175 people have been injured.

As per the report total of 1175 injured persons were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Out of the total, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. Identification of the bodies is also underway.