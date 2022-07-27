Balasore: Notorious criminal Rundu killed in police encounter

Balasore: Notorious criminal Rundu Mallick of Aruhabad Jageswarpada was killed in a police encounter in the Bahanaga Gopalpur area of Odisha’s Balasore district today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops from Bahanaga Gopalpur outpost conducted a raid to arrest Mallick, said sources adding that the hardcore criminal allegedly opened fire at them. In retaliation, the police team fired at him which left him dead on the spot.

Sources further said that the deceased criminal was a habitual offender and had more than 30 cases against his name at different police stations.

