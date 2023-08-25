ATM battery loot attempt foiled in Bhubaneswar, PCR van spots miscreants

Bhubaneswar: An ATM battery loot attempt has been foiled in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports, miscreants were attempting to loot the batteries of an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) in Bhubaneswar when a PCR van caught them.

The incident has been reported from Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. The loot was being attempted on a SBI ATM late at night on Thursday, said reliable reports.

However it is worth mentioning that, the entire incident has been captured on the CCTV camera placed inside the said ATM.

To the miscreants utter bad luck, the PCR van number- 6 on night patrol spotted them while they were exiting the ATM. The van chased them and the ATM battery loot attempt foiled in Bhubaneswar but the miscreants could not be overpowered, said reports.

Reportedly, the Commissionerate police is trying to catch the miscreants by going through the CCTV footage. Further detailed report and investigation is underway.