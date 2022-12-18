Aswini Kumar Patra inaugurates IATO’s Annual Convention & Travel Mart

Lucknow: The 37th Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Annual Convention & Travel Mart has been inaugurated on 16th December 2022 in presence of Aswini Kumar Patra, Minister, Tourism, Odisha at The Centrum Hotel Lucknow.

Asim Arun, MoS (Independent Charge) Government of Uttar Pradesh, Secretary Ministry of Tourism GOI Arvind Singh & DG of UP Tourism Mukesh Kumar Meshram also took part in the inaugural ceremony. This is a four days’ long programme will continue upto 19th December, 2022.

Sachin R Jadhav, Director Tourism and MD, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation participated as a Panelist in the Business Session on ‘Inbound Tourism – What Lies Ahead!’ at this Annual Convention & Travel Mart on 17th December at the venue.

Additional Secretary MoT, GoI, Rakesh Kumar Verma, PS & DG, UP Tourism Mr. Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism & MD, MP Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla, DG SEPC Abhay Sinha & Director Uday Tours & Travel Rajiv Mehra were the other distinguished speakers in the panel.

On 18th December, delegates from different States have discussed on subject: Explore the Unexplored- Rural, Agriculture,Responsible & Sustainable Tourism. Also a motivational session has been conducted today.