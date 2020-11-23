vigilance raid in odisha
Representational Image

Asst. Professor In Bhubaneswar Under Vigilance Scanner, Raid Underway

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths have raided the residence of an Assistant Professor in Mathematics of a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning.

According to reports, the professor Dr. Prasana Kumar Mishra has property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance department conducted a raid at his residence located under Khandagiri police limits in the capital city of Odisha.

More details are awaited, raid underway while filing of report.

