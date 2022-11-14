Assistant Executive Engineer under Odisha vigilance scanner

Bhubaneswar: Today on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Rabinarayan Panda, Assistant Executive Engineer a raid has been conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The engineer was working with the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWS&S) in Udala Sub-division under Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

It is noteworthy that, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by one Additional SP, eight Deputy SPs, five Inspectors, one Sub-inspector, 11 ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following 8 places in Bhubaneswar, Kendrapada and Udala, Mayurbhanj:

1) Three storeyed building over plot no 992KC-01, kharvel Complex, Aiginia, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

2) 2 BHK Flat No. 401 in the fourth floor D-Block, “Tower Blue Hill” Apartment at Patrapara, Bhubaneswar.

3) Premises of M/s SPS construction and consultancy located at shop no D-2 &D-3, Khandagiri shopping plaza, Bhubaneswar.

4) Premises of Triveni Autotech Pvt Ltd located at plot no N-6-536, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

5) House located at native vill-Danpur Dist-Kendrapara

6) Relative’s house at Kansara, po-Ostapur Dist-Kendrapara.

7) Office chamber at RWS&S Sub-division, Udala, Dist- Mayurbhanj.

8) Official residence at Udala, Dist-Mayurbhanj.

Search is underway. Further report awaited.