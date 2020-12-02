Arrested IFS Officer Abhay Pathak To Go On Three-Day Remand

Bhubaneswar: Arrested IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak to go on a three-day remand starting from tomorrow. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Odisha Vigilance will take the duo to interrogate them over the alleged possession of disproportionate assets worth crores.

The development came after the Bhubaneswar-based Special Vigilance Court granted permission to the anti-corruption agency to take the suspended IFS officer and his son on remand.

Source said that the SIT officials are likely to unearth more details about their disproportionate assets and others’ involvement in the offence.

The bureaucrat came under the Vigilance radar following charges of disproportionate assets case. Later, the officials of the anti-corruption team conducted raids at several places belonging to Pathak and found out assets of Rs 9,35,42,594 beyond his known sources of income.

The Vigilance officials arrested Pathak after he could not give a satisfactory answer for the seized money. They also laid their hands over several moveable and immovable properties of the IFS officer.

Pathak’s son was also arrested after Vigilance officials detected Rs 14.77 crore in his bank accounts.