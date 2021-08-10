Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Star couple fails to appear before Counselling Center

Cuttack: Odia film actor and MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini failed to appear before the Counselling Centre over their ongoing marital discord.

According to reports, both Anubhav and Varsha were issued notices to appear before the Counselling Centre by 2 PM today. However, both of them did not come for Counselling.

Meanwhile, they have been directed to appear before the Counselling Centre on August 18, 2021.

The Family Court has referred their divorce case to the Counselling Centre. Several dates were given to the couple to appear before it. However, no outcome has come out yet due to the absence of both sides.

It is to be noted here that Anubhav Mohanty had filed a divorce case at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, however, the Supreme Court transferred the case to the family court in Cuttack.

The family court, on the other hand, referred the case for mediation at Counselling Centre.

