Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini appear before Cuttack SDJM court

Cuttack: Odia cine star couple Anubhav Mohanty and Varsha Priyadarshini today appeared before the Cuttack Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here for counselling over their ongoing marital disputes.

The court had asked the star couple to appear before it for counselling in the domestic violence case filed by Varsha Priyadarshini and the counseling was done by the SDJM itself.

It is to be noted here that Varsha had approached the SDJM court on August 7, 2020 alleging domestic violence against Anubhav, the Lok Sabha MP of Kendrapara Constituency. She had demanded Rs 20,000 per month as house rent, Rs 50,000 per month as maintenance, Rs 13 crore as compensation, Rs 2 crore as compensation for treatment and loss of employment, and a total of Rs 15 crore as compensation.

The District Protection Officer (DPO) recorded the statement of Varsha following the order of the SDJM. The court then started hearing of the cases one after the other. As part of the hearing, the court started for reconciliation between the two from today.

Anubhav and Varsha appear before the Cuttack SDJM court three days after their pleas were rejected by the Cuttack Family Court. The court had rejected Anubhav’s divorce plea and Varsha’s petition for restitution of her conjugal rights as the couple could not prove their allegations and counter allegations.