Another Journalist of Odisha dies of Covid

Bhubaneswar: In a sad development, another journalist of Odisha has succumbed to Covid 19 infection. Young scribe Satyajit Mohapatra passed away at the age of 44 due to Coronavirus infection.

Satyajit Mohapatra was the editor of ‘The Common Times’. He was under treatment in a private hospital for the last one month.

A native of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, Satyajit completed his post-graduation from Utkal University and later initiated his career as a journalist. He was working as the editor of The Common Times published from Bhubaneswar.

Both Satyajit and his wife had taken double doses of Coronavirus vaccine. However, despite vaccination the couple got infected by Coronavirus one month back and admitted to hospital.

Recently, his wife recovered from the deadly disease and got discharged from the hospital. However, health condition of Satyajit deteriorated and thus he was admitted to the ICU. As his lungs were infected he had been put on Ventilator support for treatment. However, all efforts by the doctors and nurses could not save him.

A pal of gloom has descended among media professionals following the sad demise of Satyajit.

It is to be noted that earlier senior journalist Pritiman Mohapatra died of COVID-19. He was working as assistant news editor with the Bhubaneswar edition of the Times of India. He had been on ventilator support after suffering cardiac arrest during his COVID-19 hospitalisation.

Besides, Debendra Samantray, another senior journalist from the State, died of COVID-19. Also, another journalist Jatish Khamari died a few weeks ago.

Also, Jharsuguda-based journalist Amjad Badshah, passed away in Rourkela where he was admitted to a hospital after testing positive. Manas Ranjan Jaipuria, who was working in Zee Odisha, too succumbed to the virus.