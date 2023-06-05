Another goods train derails in Odisha’s Bargarh

Bargarh: Another train has reportedly derailed in Odisha yet again, The incident took place in Bargarh district on Monday morning.

Reportedly, the goods train carrying limestone derailed near Medapali of Bargarh district. The goods train was carrying limestone from Dunguri limestone mines and enroute Bargarh’s ACC Cement factory.

It is reported that the five bogies of the train overturned as the wheel broke off the track. No casualty has been reported yet.

Police have reached the spot and have started a probe into the incident.