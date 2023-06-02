Coromandel Express train derails near Balasore; 50 dead, over 300 injured

Balasore: At least 50 people were killed while over 300 persons were critically injured following a train accident in Odisha. The train accident occurred after Coromandel Express train derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha this evening.

According to a Railway Spokesperson, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore at around 7 PM and the derailed coaches fell on opposite track.

Another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches, added the Spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed the situation from the control room opened at the SRC office and said that he will visit the spot tomorrow. “I have just been reviewing the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be flying there early tomorrow morning,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his concerned over the train accident and said, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation.”

“Rescue operations are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he added.

Along with several teams of NDRF, ODRAF, police, local administrations hundreds of local residents are carrying out the rescue operation.

The severely injured person are being rushed to Cuttack-based SCB Medical College and Hospital while several others have been admitted at different hospitals in Balasore and Soro.

