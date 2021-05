Another 11,881 Covid Patients Have Recovered In Odisha In 24 Hours And Are Being Discharged

Bhubaneswar: More 11,881 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged across Odisha on Sunday, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

According to the latest data, from the Health & Family Welfare Department, the fresh recoveries from all the districts are 1690 from Khordha, 1154 from Angul, 1066 from Cuttack, 713 from Sundargarh, 647 from Jajpur, 633 from Mayurbhanj, 510 from Balasore, 482 from Kalahandi, 471 from Puri, 354 from Nabarangpur, 321 from Jagatsinghpur, 300 from Bargarh, 297 from Balangir, 292 from Sambalpur, 285 from Kendrapara, 253 from Nayagarh, 216 from Keonjhar, 214 from Koraput, 211 from Jharsuguda, 190 from Rayagada, 177 from Bhadrak, 176 from Ganjam, 158 from Sonepur, 124 from Boudh, 120 from Dhenkanal, 111 from Kandhamal, 108 from Malkangiri, 101 from Gajapati, 98 from Deogarh, 85 from Nuapada and 324 from State Pool.

With today’s development the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6,70,527, the Health Department tweeted.

