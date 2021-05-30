Heatwave In Odisha: Titlagarh Boils At 42 Degree Celsius

Heat wave conditions to continue across Odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Titilagarh town in Balangir district reported the highest temperature of State today as it boils at 42 degree Celsius.

The City-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, informed that the day temperature in six places of the State touched the 40 degree Celsius mark today. They are Titilagarh (42), Bhawanipatna (41.5), Balangir (41.2), Sonepur (40.6), Malkangiri (41) and Boudh (40).

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, witnessed a temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius, revealed the IMD.

Have a look at the evening weather bulletin of the IMD which shows the temperature recorded at different places of the state today.

Titlagarh Boils At 42 Degree Celsius

