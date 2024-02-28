Anganwadi worker killed, 2 critical due to lightning in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident, an Anganwadi worker was killed while two others sustained critical injuries after lightning struck them in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The deceased Anganwadi worker has been identified as A Narsama, while the identities of the other two injured persons including a woman is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that lightning struck them while they were working at an agricultural field in Digapahandi area of the district. The lightning strike occurred following an unseasonal rain in the locality.

All of them were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, the Anganwadi worker breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom has descended on the area following the unfortunate incident which left the Anganwadi worker killed and two others critical.

More details awaited.