15 feet long python found in Paradip of Odisha, watch

State
By Himanshu
python spotted In jajpur
Image for representation
Jagatsinghpur: A giant python snake was found roaming around the township of Paradip PPL in the Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha on Tuesday. The snake was was spotted by a few locals and a security guards in the forest area behind the D Type Quarters of the PPL Township late at night yesterday.

Upon observation, the huge snake was recognised as a python. The length of the snake will be about 15 feet, the local people said.

The emergence of a large python in the vicinity of the chemical factory like PPL has definitely become a cause of concern for the locals.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

