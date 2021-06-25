Anasara Darshan at Alarnath temple in Bramhagiri sans devotees this year too

Brahmagiri: Amid the second wave of Covid 19 pandemic, the rare Anabasar darshan of Lord Alarnath here during the Anasara period will be without devotees this year too.

It is believed that Lord Jagannath manifests as Lord Alaranath and pays darshan to his devotees while he is unwell following the ceremonial bath on Snana Purnima at Srimandir in Puri.

The district administration has decided to impose Section 144 of CrPC around the shrine to prevent public gathering and entry into the temple till Ratha Yatra. Police forces have been deployed. Barricades have been erected around the temple.

All the rituals of ‘Anasara’ of Lord Alarnath were performed, the doors of the temple were opened at 4 am.

Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra was observed yesterday in Puri with no devotees in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

After Snana Yatra, Lord Jagannath enters to the Anasara gruha and devotees are not allowed in to Srimandir. However, during this 14 days of Anasara, lakhs of devotees visit Lord Alarnath temple in Bramhagiri.

Notably, last year no devotees were allowed to visit Alarnath temple due to the Covid-19 pandemic.