An interview can help you become a scientist & earn Rs 56,100; apply online soon

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited application from the eligible and interested candidates to fill up several posts. According to the last date to apply for the job is July 10, 2020. The monthly salary is Rs 56,100. The job seekers can visit the official website of https://rac.gov.in to apply online.

Name and number of the posts

Electronics & Engineering – 37 Posts

Mechanical Engineering – 35 posts

Computer Science & Engineering – 31 posts

Electrical Engineering – 12 posts

Materials Science and Engineering – 10 posts

Physics – 8 posts

Chemistry – 7 posts

Chemical Engineering – 6 posts

Aeronautical Engineering – 4 posts

Mathematics – 4 posts

Civil Engineering – 3 posts

Psychology – 10 posts

Age limits:

For General category – 28 years

OBC – 31 years

SC / ST – 33 years

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application form: July 10, 2020

Selection Procedure for Posts

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in a personal interview to be held in Delhi or any other place decided on the basis of the fee. The selection will be done on the basis of the scored got in GATE or NET.

How to apply- The eligible DRDO can go to the official website on or before 10 July 2020 on online mode to apply for RAC Scientist B posts.

Application fee-

General (UR) and OBC Male candidates – Rs. 100 / –

SC / ST and Female candidates – No fee

