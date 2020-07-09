An interview can help you become a scientist & earn Rs 56,100; apply online soon
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited application from the eligible and interested candidates to fill up several posts. According to the last date to apply for the job is July 10, 2020. The monthly salary is Rs 56,100. The job seekers can visit the official website of https://rac.gov.in to apply online.
Name and number of the posts
Electronics & Engineering – 37 Posts
Mechanical Engineering – 35 posts
Computer Science & Engineering – 31 posts
Electrical Engineering – 12 posts
Materials Science and Engineering – 10 posts
Physics – 8 posts
Chemistry – 7 posts
Chemical Engineering – 6 posts
Aeronautical Engineering – 4 posts
Mathematics – 4 posts
Civil Engineering – 3 posts
Psychology – 10 posts
Age limits:
For General category – 28 years
OBC – 31 years
SC / ST – 33 years
Important Dates
Last date for submission of online application form: July 10, 2020
Selection Procedure for Posts
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in a personal interview to be held in Delhi or any other place decided on the basis of the fee. The selection will be done on the basis of the scored got in GATE or NET.
How to apply- The eligible DRDO can go to the official website on or before 10 July 2020 on online mode to apply for RAC Scientist B posts.
Application fee-
General (UR) and OBC Male candidates – Rs. 100 / –
SC / ST and Female candidates – No fee
Click here to go to the official website
Click here to read the notification