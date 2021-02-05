Jharsuguda: As fuel prices are soaring high across the country, a newly-married couple was presented petrol as their wedding gift by friends.

The couple who have been identified as Debasish Patnaik and Sibani of Purunabasti village in Jharsuguda district in Odisha got married today.

Friends of the groom who attended the wedding gifted some quantity of petrol as a present to the newly-wed couple.

The petrol price has risen to Rs 87 per litre while the diesel has hit Rs 85 per litre in different cities in Odisha. This has been highly impacting the common man’s budget.