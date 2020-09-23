America’s Got Talent Final 2020: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India gives outstanding performance; Watch video

Indian salsa dancing duo ‘Bad Salsa’ of India gave an outstanding performance at the final of America’s Got Talent Season 15.

The team which is comprised of 15-year-old Sonali Majumdar and 21-year-old Maraju Sumanth from Kolkata left everyone awestruck with their powerful performance in the final episode of AGT 2020.

Subsequently, judges of America’s Got Talent 2020 stood on their feet to gave them standings ovation.

Watch the final performance of the ‘Bad Salsa’.