Ambulance driver demands money, drops sick infant midway to hospital in Ganjam

Berhampur: In yet another incident presenting the gloomy picture of the healthcare facility in the State, an ambulance forcibly dropped a sick infant mid-way to SCB Medical in Cuttack after his relatives failed to pay the price demanded by the driver.

As per the report, the one and half year child of one Anam Das of Jugudi village under Kukudakhandi block of Ganjam district had been admitted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur after falling sick last night. However, doctors referred the baby to SCB Medical in Cuttack subsequently due to deteriorating condition and a 108 ambulance had been provided for the purpose.

“En-route to Cuttack, the ambulance driver demanded money to carry my child to the hospital which was not possible for me to pay. However, I arranged to pay a sum of Rs 200 subsequently which didn’t satisfy him. We were forcibly dropped mid-way to the hospital,” said Anam.

Some local residents rescued Anam along with the sick child and met Ganjam Collector to lodge a complaint against the accused ambulance driver.

The Pediatrics Department HOD of MKCG Medical has termed the incident as unfortunate.