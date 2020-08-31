Bhubaneswar: A State Level Local Self Government Day was observed today at Lok Seva Bhawan through Video Conference. Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik urged upon all urban local bodies to work dedicatedly to meeting the growing aspirations of the people living in urban areas especially during this challenging pandemic days.

While taking pride in the achievement made by our local bodies in making the cities cleaner, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts made by the ULBs in the management of solid and liquid waste. He also commended the sanitation warriors for their continuous and dedicated efforts during the pandemic.

Hailing the role of women SHGs in urban sanitation, the Chief Minister said, women empowerment is one of the success Mantras of our government. Describing the Mission Shakti members as the warp and weft of the fabric of sanitary solution in the state, the Chief Minister appreciated their critical role.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister dedicated 100 Functional Micro Composite Centres and 50 Functional Material Recovery Facilities in the various urban local bodies of the State. The CM also lay foundation stone for establishment of 51 Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant to ensure larger coverage of this facility across all cities and towns.

With the State’s constant endeavour to engage community based organizations for management of sanitation facilities, Chief Minister Shri Patnaik handed over the operation and maintenance of four Septage Treatment Plants to Mission Shakti groups of Rourkela, Angul, Balasore and Dhenkanal Municipalities.

As a part of 5T mandate, the Chief Minister also launched mobile App “AMA SAHAR’ and ‘SWACHHA SAHAR ODISHA” web app to provide Citizen Centric Services. With the launching of web app, the ULBs will be able to submit utilization certificate online which will bring better fiscal management.

A Handbook on sanitation which is a compendium of imported notifications, letters and guidelines issued by the Department was also released by Hon’ble Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister felicitated all the best performing ULBs of the State in recent Swachha Sarbekhyan-2020 namely Berhampur Muncipal Corporation, Paradeep Municipality, Joda Municipality, Kotpad NAC, Barbil Municipality, Dhenkanal Municicpality, Rajgangpur Municipality, Byasanagar Municipality and Choudwar Municipality.

In his address, Minister H & UD Shri Pratap Jena highlighted the transformative journey in the areas of solid based, faecal waste management over the years. Principal Secretary H & UD Shri G. Mathibhatanan gave the welcome address and Director Municipal Administration proposed vote of thanks.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Secretary, Development Commission, Principal Secretary Finance, Secretary to CM (5-T) and senior officers of H & UD Department.