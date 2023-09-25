Allegations are baseless & politically motivated: MLA Pratap Jena on Mahanga double murder

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister and Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena today pleaded innocence claiming that the allegations made against him over the Mahanga double murder case are baseless.

While speaking to the media persons, Jena said that the allegations are baseless and politically motivated.

This apart, while terming the allegations as a conspiracy by his political opponent, the Mahanga MLA challenge those who have brought allegations to undergo Narco test along with me.

Earlier today, the Salipur JMFC court directed to continue the case against him in the sensational 2021 Mahanga double murder case. The court transferred the case to the court of Additional District & Sessions Judge-cum-special Court in Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted here that the Salipur JMFC court after going through the case record, statements of the complainant recorded under -202 CrPC and other available materials on record found prima facie punishable for the offenses under section 302, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code against the MLA on September 15.

BJP leader Kulamani Baral, who was the block chairman of Mahanga, and his associate Dibyasingha Baral were brutally killed on January 2, 2021. Later, the prime accused of the case, Prafulla Biswal, was also found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The order of the JMFC court of Salipur came after Baral’s son Ranjit Kumar Baral filed a 1CC case at the court.