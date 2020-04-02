All Panchayats In Odisha To Get Exclusive Coronavirus Center, Says Government

Bhubaneswar: The government of Odisha is on a war-footing to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. All the panchayats of the state shall from now on get exclusive covid-19 centers.

These centers will be completely equipped to handle coronavirus cases.

It is noteworthy that till now 5 people from Odisha have been tested Coronavirus positive. 4 cases have been reported from the capital city of Bhubaneswar, while 1 has been reported from Bhadrak.