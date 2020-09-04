Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has warned about light-moderate rainfall in some places of Odisha.

The alert has been issued for 8 districts namely: Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada districts of Odisha.

Rainfall with thunderstorm is likely to occur in these districts of Odisha, and at one or two places in the rest districts in the next 24 hours as declared by met. centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday.