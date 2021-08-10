Alert for job aspirants! Odisha govt to fill 11, 450 teacher Posts

By WCE 3
teacher job

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is planning to fill 11,450 teachers’ posts. In the first phase, steps will be taken to fill 4619 teachers’ posts. It includes 2,055 Hindi teachers, 1,304 Sanskrit and 1,260 PT teachers. A notice will be issued on August 23 in this regard. This was announced by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

Related News

Indian Navy MR Musician recruitment 2021 begins; Best…

Railway jobs for 10th class passed candidates, check details

Likewise, 6065 TGTs and Telugu teachers will be filled up during the second phase while in the third phase 940 teachers including TGTs, classical and Hindi vacant teachers posts will be fill up. Notification for the same will also be released later on, he added.

You might also like
State

13 coaches of Goods train derail in Bhadrak of Odisha

State

Odisha PG Entrance Test CPET-2021 Schedule Announced, See Details

State

Panchayat elections in Odisha to take place on time: Min Pratap Jena

State

Odisha Plus II admissions process to begin from Aug 12, seats increased

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.