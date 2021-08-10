Alert for job aspirants! Odisha govt to fill 11, 450 teacher Posts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is planning to fill 11,450 teachers’ posts. In the first phase, steps will be taken to fill 4619 teachers’ posts. It includes 2,055 Hindi teachers, 1,304 Sanskrit and 1,260 PT teachers. A notice will be issued on August 23 in this regard. This was announced by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

Likewise, 6065 TGTs and Telugu teachers will be filled up during the second phase while in the third phase 940 teachers including TGTs, classical and Hindi vacant teachers posts will be fill up. Notification for the same will also be released later on, he added.