Akasa Air to start daily flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune and Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar: Good news for flyers, Akasa Air is all set to start daily flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune and Bengaluru, informed the Company.

The newest airline company in India Akasa Air, recently acquired as many as 100 new aircrafts. It is worth mentioning here that Bhubaneshwar is the 16th destination in the network of Akasa Air.

The airline is all set to operate flights between Pune-Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar from 17 April 2023 with a total of 14 weekly flights.

With its presence in Bhubaneswar Akasa Air enters the state of Odisha and makes its foothold stronger in East India. The constant endeavour of Akasa Air is to improve air travel accessibility.

Commenting on the launch, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “As the fastest growing airline in the country we are delighted to add Bhubaneshwar to our ever-expanding network, marking our arrival in Orissa. Bhubaneshwar is a scenic green and clean city with a strong cultural heritage rooted in ancient temples and rich architecture. Having seamless connectivity at affordable fares across major cities such as Bengaluru and Pune will boost travel and tourism for the historic city, and we look forward to adding more destinations to the flight map of the country.”