Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Akasa Air to start daily flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune and Bengaluru

Good news for flyers, Akasa Air is all set to start daily flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune and Bengaluru, informed the Company.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Akasa Air
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Good news for flyers, Akasa Air is all set to start daily flights from Bhubaneswar to Pune and Bengaluru, informed the Company.

The newest airline company in India Akasa Air, recently acquired as many as 100 new aircrafts. It is worth mentioning here that Bhubaneshwar is the 16th destination in the network of Akasa Air.

Take a look

Man rapes pregnant sister-in-law in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist, watch

Man murders wife with iron rod in Kendrapara of Odisha

The airline is all set to operate flights between Pune-Bhubaneshwar and Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar from 17 April 2023 with a total of 14 weekly flights.

With its presence in Bhubaneswar Akasa Air enters the state of Odisha and makes its foothold stronger in East India. The constant endeavour of Akasa Air is to improve air travel accessibility.

Commenting on the launch, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “As the fastest growing airline in the country we are delighted to add Bhubaneshwar to our ever-expanding network, marking our arrival in Orissa. Bhubaneshwar is a scenic green and clean city with a strong cultural heritage rooted in ancient temples and rich architecture. Having seamless connectivity at affordable fares across major cities such as Bengaluru and Pune will boost travel and tourism for the historic city, and we look forward to adding more destinations to the flight map of the country.”

Sudeshna Panda 5475 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

77,931 classrooms will be constructed in Odisha, Min Samir Dash

State

Drivers strike in Odisha, people face numerous issues

State

Archana Nag case: Orissa HC grants bail to husband

State

Salary of MLAs in Odisha likely to be increased

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7