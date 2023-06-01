2 killed as airstrip boundary wall collapses due to Nor’wester in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Nor’wester rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms wreaked havoc in Malkangiri districts of Odisha on Thursday. The under-construction boundary wall of airstrip in Malkangiri also collapsed following the rain and thunderstorm.

Two persons namely, Manoj Hembram and Tilatam, were critically injured after the airstrip boundary wall collapsed on them. Both of them were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately they succumbed their injures.

The impact of the Nor’wester rain was so severe that hundreds of trees got uprooted and fell on the roads disrupting the movement of vehicles in several places of the district.

The roofs of several houses were also blown away by the strong wind. Besides, electricity supply was also disrupted following the fury of the weather activities.

This apart, two fishermen – Govind Sardar of MV-111 and Tulasi Madhi of Bhimaragi village – went missing at Satiguda reservoir after their boats overturned due to the Nor’wester rain.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) directed the ODRAF unit of Koraput to rush to Malkangiri and launch a search operation to rescue the missing fishermen. Besides, the SRC directed the TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) to ensure quick restoration of power supply in the affected areas and asked the collector to submit a report from the district collector by Friday.