AIIMS Bhubaneswar To Start Home Based Covid Care Via Facebook Messenger

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to begin Covid-19 consultation via facebook messenger.

The consultation will be provided by the doctors which includes Covid testing, home based covid care, post covid care, vaccination and mental health.

For the first time, AIIMS bhubaneswar has provided this platform to Consult via social platform “Facebook Messenger”.

Here are the important numbers to contact for Covid-19 related queries :