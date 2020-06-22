New Delhi: The Union government on Monday pitched for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The Centre’s support for the annual cart festival came while the Supreme Court was hearing the modification applications against its earlier decision today.

The Union government’s support came hours after Odisha government filed modification applications urging the apex court of the country to review its earlier order and permit for the annual Rath Yatra.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre before J. Arun Mishra said that a ritual going on for centuries shouldn’t be interfered with. Centre has some suggestions regarding Rath Yatra. Senior Advocate Harish Salve for Odisha government also agreed with SG Mehta.

SG Tushar Mehta also suggests that the entire Rath Yatra can be telecast live.

“If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions. While maintaining precautions to ensure that pandemic is not spread, Odisha government can impose curfew for a day and only the servitors who have tested negative for the coronavirus can be permitted to conduct the rituals of the annual cart festival,” suggested SG Mehta.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb over the phone and discussed about the festival.

Likewise, Puri Municipality asked the street vendors to immediately vacate the entire stretch of road from Srimandir to Gundicha Temple to facilitate Rath Yatra.

The Pujapanda servitors also performed ‘Agyan Mala Bije’ rituals ahead of the Rath Yatra which is slated to be held tomorrow.

The three-judge bench of Supreme Court comprised of CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice AS Bopanna are slated to give the final order regarding the Rath Yatra later today.