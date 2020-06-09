After 49 NDRF staff now 12 Fire Service personnel test positive for coronavirus in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A day after as many as 49 NDRF staff tested positive for coronavirus, 12 personnel of Odisha Fire Service have been tested positive for COVID19 today.

According to DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty, the 12 fire fighters were in the team which had recently returned after completing relief and restoration work in West Bengal where Cyclone Amphan had wreaked havoc last month.

“12 of our fearless fire fighters @OdishaFS_HGs_CD who returned from #Kolkata with laurels after #CycloneAmphan restoration tasks tested +ve for Covid-19. State government has ensured the best possible medical care. Wish the brave hearts fast recovery,” said Mohanty in a tweet post.

In a related development, the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha government today informed that 146 people including 61 NDRF and ODRAF jawans, who had returned from West Bengal Amphan duty, have tested COVID19 positive in the last 24 hours in the State.