Indian Railways Special Trains
Representational Image(Credits: railway-technology)

Additional Special Trains To Run From Odisha, September 12 Onwards

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways will operate 3 additional special trains from Puri of Odisha to Gujarat from September 12.

These three pair of special trains will resume their services from on the following routes:

  • Puri-Ahmedabad Express (4 days a week)
  • Puri-Gandhidham Express (weekly)
  • Puri-Okha Express (weekly)
The trains will run on notified timings and will be running on reservation basis. These services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains which are already in operation.

Stoppage of the special trains will be restricted in the view of the suggestion of respective State Governments. The facilitation of Shramik Special Train services will help the return of migrant workers to their respective workplace.

